Hastings was not immune to the fog in Hawke's Bay. Photo / Warren Buckland

A thick blanket of fog delayed arrivals and departures at Hawke’s Bay Airport this morning and a heavy rain watch will be in place tomorrow.

Fog, rain and cold temperatures are set to dominate most of the week in Hawke’s Bay.

The airport website showed that, as of 10.35am, four departures were cancelled and delays were ongoing. Two arrivals were also listed as cancelled.

Air New Zealand and Hawke’s Bay Airport have been contacted for comment.

MetService meteorologist Alain Baillie told Hawke’s Bay Today the sudden fog is likely to have come from a moist northeasterly flow that has made its way across the region.

“Most of the higher cloud moved offshore, so that’s allowed the heat to escape and you’re left with a radiation fault because the air has been able to cool sufficiently for it to condense.”

Baillie said winter fog could last a while. Modelling showed the fog went from Napier to the most westerly point of Hawke’s Bay.

“It could be 11am before it clears,” Baillie said at 9.30am.

A thick layer of fog cloaked Napier city this morning. Photo / Mitchell Hageman

Temperatures as of 10am were 8C in Napier and 7.6C in Hastings.

A police spokesperson said there had been no notable incidents related to the fog.

MetService also announced a heavy rain watch for the Ruahine Range and Kaweka Forest Park from 3am tomorrow until midnight.

People in the areas could expect heavy rain that could return late Friday and persist through to Saturday.

“Rainfall accumulations may approach warning criteria,” the MetService said.