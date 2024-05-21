Theatre: Electrifying musical will have you on the edge of your seat

The Heathers from left: Teish Heyward, Kayleigh Purvis, Jaz McDonald and Hayley Munro as Veronica.

Theatre Hawke’s Bay production of Heathers: The Musical is an electrifying production that promises to captivate audiences with its blend of dark humour, powerful performances, and unforgettable music.

Directed by James McCaffrey and choreographed by Corinne Bowey, the show is based on the cult classic film of the same name and follows the story of Veronica Sawyer, a senior at the fictional Westerberg High.

Sawyer, portrayed with depth and charisma by Hayley Munro, longs to fit in with the cool clique of it-girls known as the Heathers, who reign supreme over Westerberg High with a mix of popularity and cruelty.

When Sawyer impresses the leader of the Heathers, Heather Chandler, played by Jaz McDonald, she is invited into their exclusive circle. However, Sawyer soon discovers the dark side of popularity as she is forced to participate in bullying and manipulation, conflicting with her moral compass.

Amidst the chaos, Sawyer finds herself drawn to the mysterious newcomer, Jason Dean (JD), portrayed by Sam Draper, whose charisma and allure are matched only by his dangerous tendencies. Together, Sawyer and JD embark on a thrilling journey of power and revenge, leading to unexpected consequences.

With its raw and edgy themes, Heathers: The Musical delves into issues of teenage angst, peer pressure, and the desire for acceptance, resonating with audiences of all ages. The musical features a dynamic score including hit songs such as Beautiful, Candy Store, and Yo Girl, which have quickly become fan favorites.

McCaffrey brings his visionary talent to the production, while Bowey infuses the stage with energy and creativity, making for a visually stunning experience for theatregoers.

Don’t miss your chance to experience the phenomenon that is Heathers: The Musical at Theatre Hawke’s Bays’ Playhouse Theatre in Hastings. Tickets are available now, and performances will run from June 6 until June 22. Join Theatre Hawke’s Bay for an unforgettable evening of music, drama, and dark comedy that will leave you on the edge of your seat.

For ticket information and showtimes, visit i-ticket.

About Theatre Hawke’s Bay

Theatre Hawke’s Bay is a non-profit organisation dedicated to bringing quality theatrical productions to the community. With a commitment to excellence in performance and production, THB provides a platform for local talent to shine and for audiences to enjoy the magic of live theatre.



