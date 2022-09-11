Voyager 2022 media awards
Hawkes Bay Today

The stories of Waimārama, carved into four tōtara pou

Hawkes Bay Today
By James Pocock
3 mins to read
Kaiwhakairo carver Phil Belcher describing what the carving on the pou represents at one of four unveilings in Waimārama on Saturday morning. Photo / Warren Buckland

Four newly unveiled carved tōtara pou erected at significant sites in Waimārama will share the story of the land with visitors.

They may be just the beginning of a new story, as project organisers look

