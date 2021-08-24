The Hits: Shredding for wedding hard to do in 'LockyD'

The Hits DJ Megan Banks

It's at times like this that I appreciate my parents' taste in music and their love of Dolly Parton, because lyrics from one of her songs seem to sum up life at the moment.

"Here you come again, just when I've begun to get my life together, you waltz right in the door, just like you've done before" and let's change the last line to "and send this country into level 4 lockdown"!

It's here, we are back and while some things have changed since level 4 lockdown some things have stayed the same.

For a start, the cool kids are calling it "LockyD" now. Any social media influencer worth their weight in gifted posts throws a little "locky d" into their narrative and as I am easily influenced I am now doing that too.

Some teddy bears are back in windows waving to those poor kids whose parents have dragged them out on their daily walk.

Some teddy bears have given up and are just laying on their kids' beds all day doing nothing. Some people have jumped on the "light up lockdown" campaign and have resurrected the Christmas lights four months early.

I love Christmas but nothing triggers a full meltdown more than untangling and then erecting Christmas lights, so that's a no for us.

And some members of the family have completely given up on continuing "Dry July" and are full steam ahead with "get liquored this lockdown".

As I am not that member of the family for once, I can boldly berate the other adult in the house whose willpower seems to have disappeared along with our freedom.

Shredding for the wedding was always going to be tough, but even tougher in a lockdown. And the mere fact I am Shredding for the Wedding because of the Covid kilos last year has been enough to keep my hands out of the biscuit tin and away from the wine bottle.

It's not been easy though as we have an abundant supply of wine and every day I've been baking. And just because Weet-Bix slice has Weet-Bix in it (in an attempt to use up for the 200 Weet-Bix we have in the pantry trying to collect Stat Attack cards), it ain't that healthy.

Like the genius I am though, I've got around the problem by putting coq au vin high on the meal rotate list.