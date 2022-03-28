The Hits DJ Megan Banks.

Unfortunately I didn't win the $28 million in Lotto recently.

Some lucky player in Auckland has taken that glory, and I can only imagine how amazing that would be in this current horrible economic climate that we seem to be living in.

The number one thing that is causing New Zealanders stress and sleepless nights is the cost of living with the housing market coming in at number two.

For us there's been many times when things have been a bit tight but I think this is one of the first times that it seems like no matter what you trim, the balance is still going to be in the red.

I am in two minds to recommend sitting down and budgeting exactly what comes in and out of your back account.

On the one hand it really is great to get an idea of where you are at, but be prepared for the other hand to reach for a packet of biscuits to scoff in a bout of emotional eating when you realise how bad the situation really is.

I would say we are very much an average run of the mill household with two adults, two children and one cat. But even with two incomes, and an extra couple of side hustles, there's still nothing left to put away for a rainy day.

If something happens to the car, the house or our health then we will be the complete opposite of what our wallets are, stuffed!

I've dug out Sophie Gray's Destitute Gourmet recipe book that Mum gave me in 2002 to find out how I can hide lentils in our lasagne.

We never go out because we can't afford a babysitter and dinner, so now we look forward to a Saturday night in front of a $6.99 bottle of wine.

Even poor Rosie has had her cat food downgraded and she's protested by waking us every hour on the hour during the night to remind us that she hates us.

Cheese is rationed, lettuce is a treat, Ben's new winter coat is his old school jacket and soon I'll by dying my own hair!

I hope you're faring better, and just know you're not alone, it's a tough old time. Here's my tip, drink the cheap wine because then at least the next morning and potentially for the next 10 hours you'll have such a headache on you, you won't be able to eat anything except Panadol. That's a money saver for sure. - Megan Banks