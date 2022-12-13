Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay TodayUpdated

The Hawke’s Bay man who trained Ukraine’s next batch of fighters

Hawkes Bay Today
3 mins to read
Captain Jordan Corke on Salisbury Plain, where NZ Army soldiers have been training Ukrainians in infantry skills. Photo / Peter Livingstone Photography

Captain Jordan Corke on Salisbury Plain, where NZ Army soldiers have been training Ukrainians in infantry skills. Photo / Peter Livingstone Photography

A Hawke’s Bay man tasked with teaching Ukrainians how to defend their homeland says their massive motivation to fight meant they turned quickly from trainees to soldiers.

Captain Jordan Corke was one of 120 NZ

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today