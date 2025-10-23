There was little sign of strengthening wind until about 11.30am, with temperatures on their way north of 30C.

By mid-afternoon the rubbish bins had started flying, and the horse-jumping had taken an early break.

New society general manager Hannah Morrah said there had been consultation with Civil Defence Management overnight about the conditions, and “how and when” a decision could be made.

It was made by mid-morning today and she said: “I think we made the right decision.”

Blair Kitchen and Yaya True kept their Thaishi food truck going, despite the shortage of customers amid a wind warning on the opening day of the Hawke's Bay Show. Photo / Doug Laing

Despite the “partial-cancellation”, horses and riders continued jumping in the oval, including Dannevirke legend Maurice Beatson, and the Great Raihania Shears’ Secondary Schools challenge was completed in the first use of a new stand, in the sheep pavilion.

The sheep dog trials had over 100 runs to be completed, and veteran Bob Bruce said: “We can’t stop, it’s part of a national event.”

Watching Gisborne trialist Laurence Rau, Bruce said: “He was docking at Matawai yesterday. The wind got too strong, so he came down to trial.”

Hardest hit were vendors, with a mixture of biting the bullet, or biting the dust – but coming back tomorrow.

Blair Kitchen and Nutchaya (Yaya) True, from Napier, were still running their Thaishi truck in the food quarter.

“It was a bit of a shock,” said Kitchen of the moment show staff went around the sites informing vendors of the decision, which was conveyed in greater detail soon afterwards by email.

Equestrian events continued on the oval on the first day of the Hawke's Bay Show in Hastings, with little sign of forecast strong winds before midday. Photo / Doug Laing

“I’ve never seen a show cancelled by the wind before,” he said.