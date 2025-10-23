Amusement operator CJ Mahon with an empty fairground as a result of the partial cancellation of the Hawke's Bay Show's opening day, due to a wind warning. He hoped for two busy days ahead. Photo / Doug Laing
The Hawke’s Bay Show will go ahead as planned for People’s Day despite the “partial cancellation” that shut the gates to the public on opening day.
The Hawke’s Bay A&P Society made the call early today, due to strong wind warnings.
Tickets purchased for today could still be used onFriday, and refunds can be requested online for purchasers no longer able to go.
Stalwart fairground operators Mahon’s Amusements announced they will also open 9am-4pm on Saturday.
Some programmed events unable to be held today would become “added extras” on Friday, for which no wind warnings were in place as of mid-afternoon.
Despite the “partial-cancellation”, horses and riders continued jumping in the oval, including Dannevirke legend Maurice Beatson, and the Great Raihania Shears’ Secondary Schools challenge was completed in the first use of a new stand, in the sheep pavilion.
The sheep dog trials had over 100 runs to be completed, and veteran Bob Bruce said: “We can’t stop, it’s part of a national event.”
Watching Gisborne trialist Laurence Rau, Bruce said: “He was docking at Matawai yesterday. The wind got too strong, so he came down to trial.”
Hardest hit were vendors, with a mixture of biting the bullet, or biting the dust – but coming back tomorrow.
Blair Kitchen and Nutchaya (Yaya) True, from Napier, were still running their Thaishi truck in the food quarter.
“It was a bit of a shock,” said Kitchen of the moment show staff went around the sites informing vendors of the decision, which was conveyed in greater detail soon afterwards by email.
“I’ve never seen a show cancelled by the wind before,” he said.