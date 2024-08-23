A home made from two recycled shipping containers in Central Hawke’s Bay has a deck almost twice as large as the space inside.
But that’s just perfect for Suse Grieve, a yoga teacher,acupuncturist and massage therapist, and her husband, Andrew Rosvall, a project manager.
They started to build their 46sq m home with a 70sq m deck in Tikokino on Boxing Day in 2022 and officially moved in September 2023 after living between the containers on the property during the winter.
“We’d need to put our gumboots on to walk from the 40ft container to our bedroom in the 20ft container.”
After a neighbour mentioned they should check out the national Tiny Home Awards, they decided to enter and are now a part of a public vote to decide the finalists.
Grieve said one of the best perks to owning and living in their tiny home was the time it took to clean the space.
“I put the kettle on to have a cup of tea and I vacuum the house, and by the time I’ve finished vacuuming the kettle’s nearly finished boiling.”
She said tiny homes were increasingly becoming trendy and “people don’t look at you quite as strangely as they would have before”.
“I used to live in a 550sq m house and everything was an effort and you were always walking to go from room to room to put things away and tidy up whereas now everything is here and it’s the simplest most lovely way to live.
“The reason we wanted to enter the competition was to showcase other ways to live and you don’t need a huge house.”
The couple are entered into the best DIY build. Other categories included best commercial build, most creative design, people’s choice and tiny house of the year.
Voting for the competition closes on September 10 and the five highest-voted entries in each category will make it through to the semi-finals.
The judging panel will judge all semi-finalists on September 17, 2024.
