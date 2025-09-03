It began a decade ago, when the recruitment agency and HR provider was exploring the link between workplace culture, wellbeing and productivity.

“The research showed that dogs can boost mental health, reduce stress, lower absenteeism, and create a stronger, more positive workplace culture,” a company spokesperson said.

Sapphire has been attending school with owner Nicky Evans, who teaches a class of 27 students in Years 1-3, every day for the past three years, and now features in staff photos.

“Definitely not every dog could do it, and do it to the extent she does.”

The Terrace School students with classmate and friend Sapphire. Photo / Nicky Evans

Evans said Sapphire’s emotional intelligence made her unique.

“When students are upset, overwhelmed, or unable to return to class, it’s often Saph – not the teacher or the principal – who reaches them."

She said her unconditional love and unwavering support for students and teachers made her presence so special.

“There are a couple of kids that don’t always have the best day, and Saph’s been known to be the one that will sort that out.”

She described a day in the dog’s life as busy, from quietly sitting in her classroom corner ready for a pat or a story read aloud, to being with students working hard on their learning.

“As soon as we arrive, Saph heads straight to her designated spot — a cozy bed set up in class — where she waits for her first ‘clients’ of the day.”

Student Meihana King-Jennings reading with Sapphire. Photo / Nicky Evans

A quiet walk, shared stick-throwing session, or her calming presence could bring a child back from distress to a place where learning was possible again.

“She brings a sense of calm and comfort that no lesson plan can teach; just her presence is enough to help students feel safe and supported.

“At times, she gently rests her head on a student’s knee — no words needed, just connection."

And if someone drops a bit of their lunch, just call for Saph.

“She’s always ready to lend a paw and clean up any tasty treats in the process.”

Principal Ānaru Chesswas said having the canine at school was a part of their inclusive values and she was an asset to the team.

“She is an absolute star here at Terrace...we try and be a very inclusive school, so having a dog here is just part of the culture of who were are.”

