A collaborative approach has been taken because individually the groups might not have had the capacity.

“This is about community,” Aberahama said, emphasising the need for the wider community to work together for solutions.

He said funding has also become available for a feasibility study in the hope of finding “a long-term solution to this long-term problem”, and consultants will be contracted to undertake the research.

The first big effort is the May 22 MTG Century Theatre screening of the film Ruby and Rata, with producer Dame Gaylene Preston present and an especially-tailored video of Napier’s own people and circumstances, with a target of 300 in the audience.

The group was formed in February, sparked particularly by two deaths in the street-dweller community in Napier last year, including that of Boy Taylor, alleged to have been murdered in Emerson St in December.

There has since been at least one other death in the community.

While public concerns had focused on vagrancy issues seen as increasing in such areas as Clive Square, where the trust operates one of its three Lighthouse outreach and drop-in centres, Aberahama said such areas had had similar problems for many years.

He said without a cohesive community approach they were issues that “aren’t going away”.

But there are changes in numbers and demographics of the homeless, with agencies reporting greater proportions of younger males than in the past, and people in employment without a home.

The Lighthouse on Clive Square on Monday had about 60 apparently homeless people looking for breakfast.

Aberahama said the group is still seeking a suitable property to rent.

“If anyone has such a place we certainly want to hear about it.”

While by no means a recent release, the movie is close to the heart of the issues.

The producer grew up in Napier, and at the 1990 New Zealand Film Awards, Ruby and Rata was acclaimed for best editing, best soundtrack, best film score and actor Lee Metekingi’s best performance in a male role.

