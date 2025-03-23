Teenagers at Hawke’s Bay skid meet drive straight into waiting police checkpoint

“This has led to plenty of parents having a greater awareness of their teenagers’ weekend activities and the potential to influence them from participating.”

Hallett said the policing of the weekend’s events had been a challenge at times, and there had been mixed results.

Intel from social media and other sources showed the group changed the main night of action from Saturday to Friday night with limited warning, just as several other crashes that required police attention occurred, Hallett said.

The group gathered at Mutiny Rd south of Hastings, State Highway 50 near Ngatarewa and Roys Hill, and near Havelock North on Thompson Rd, Lawn Rd and Te Mata Rd-Mangateretere Rd, where they did burnouts, blocked roads and in several cases let off fireworks.

In the case of a gathering on State Highway 2, north of Whirinaki, it was too dangerous for police to confront, so they set up a checkpoint further south and waited, Hallett said.

A large number of people were pinged at the checkpoint for breaching learner and restricted licence rules around passengers, and vehicles were given pink and green stickers.

One vehicle was impounded after its driver was found to be driving while disqualified, Hallett said.

Hallett said it was fortunate no one was injured by the weekend’s antics, but police had been sent footage of some concerning incidents and an investigation had been started as a result.

“To help police respond to, and curtail illegal and antisocial behaviour, members of the public are being asked to contact us when they see it happening.

“The community has reported several instances to us across the last few weeks, with increasing concern.

“I have personally heard from members of our community who have been impacted and shaken by this activity. My message to them is, we hear you and we are responding. Overall, we want the community to feel safe.

“Emergency services are all too aware of the consequences of this driving behaviour, including people getting seriously injured, but also the potential for someone to lose their life.

“A car can be an unpredictable thing when it’s being pushed to its limits, especially when it comes within mere inches of the spectators or those filming it.

“We will be targeting those engaged in skids and burnouts, but our enforcement action won’t be limited there. We will also be targeting those supporting this activity, such as those attending the events or attempting to conceal the driver’s identity.”

Boy racer activity such as skids and burnouts caused significant damage to the roading infrastructure and presents a risk to other road users and is costly to repair, she said.

“We also know that people and organisations are supporting this activity through supplying these drivers with tyres, often second-hand with marginal tread, and people towing vehicles to and from the scene.”

Hallett said where police could not take action on the night they would use information gathered to follow up later.

“We ask members of the public to report this behaviour to us but do not attempt to stop it or get close. Instead, stay inside your house if it is happening outside or hold back if you are driving through the area and report information from a distance.

“Please contact us on 111 if it is happening now or 105 either online or over the phone if it is after the fact.”