Updated

Police crackdown on Hawke’s Bay boy racer meet begins: ‘Expect police to be knocking on your door’

Hawkes Bay Today
3 mins to read

A car impounded by Hawke's Bay police ahead of a planned boy racer meeting this weekend.

  • Police will crack down on a planned boy racer event in Hawke’s Bay this weekend.
  • Inspector Angela Hallett said police are concerned about spectators being hit by cars.
  • Demerit point suspension notices have been issued, and one car has been impounded for burnouts.

Police say they’ll be cracking down on a planned boy racer event in Hawke’s Bay this weekend and have already confiscated one car and warned parents of regular antisocial road users.

Eastern District road policing manager Inspector Angela Hallett said a number of cars were expected to take part over the weekend and they were concerned spectators could inadvertently be hit by one of them.

“To help police respond to, and curtail illegal and antisocial behaviour, members of the public are being asked to contact us when they see it happening.

“We will have a visible presence on the roads, with a focus on deterring antisocial behaviours, and disrupting illegal activities.”

Hallett said in the lead up to the weekend, police had completed enquiries with people suspected of involvement in previous boy racer offending and those in the Hawke’s Bay car scene generally.

“This has led to plenty of parents having a greater awareness of their teenagers’ weekend activities and the potential to influence them from participating.”

Demerit point suspension notices have also been issued, and one car has been impounded relating to burnouts.

“The community has reported several instances to us across the last few weeks, with increasing concern.

“I have personally heard from members of our community who have been impacted and shaken by this activity. My message to them is, we hear you and we are responding. Overall, we want the community to feel safe.

“Emergency services are all too aware of the consequences of this driving behaviour, including people getting seriously injured, but also the potential for someone to lose their life.

“A car can be an unpredictable thing when it’s being pushed to its limits, especially when it comes within mere inches of the spectators or those filming it.”

“We will be targeting those engaged in skids and burnouts, but our enforcement action won’t be limited there. We will also be targeting those supporting this activity, such as those attending the events or attempting to conceal the driver’s identity.

“Licence conditions and any breaches of those will be enforced.”

Boy racer activity such as skids and burnouts caused significant damage to the roading infrastructure and presents a risk to other road users and is costly to repair, she said.

“We also know that people and organisations are supporting this activity through supplying these drivers with tyres, often second-hand with marginal tread, and people towing vehicles to and from the scene.

Hallett said where police could not take action on the night they would use information gathered to follow up later.

“We ask members of the public to report this behaviour to us, but do not attempt to stop it or get close. Instead, stay inside your house if it is happening outside or hold back if you are driving through the area and report information from a distance.

“Please contact us on 111 if it is happening now or 105 either online or over the phone if it is after the fact.”

