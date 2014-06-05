Teen cyclist critically injured in Hastings crash

File photo / NZ Herald

A 14-year-old boy was taken to hospital in a critical condition after being knocked off his bicycle in Hastings.

Police said the boy collided with a moving car while riding his bicycle on Avenue Rd, Hastings, yesterday afternoon.

The boy suffered severe head injuries due to the impact.

Police and Emergency Services attended and the teenager was taken to Hawke's Bay hospital's Intensive Care Unit in a critical condition.

A spokesperson for Hawke's Bay Regional Hospital said the boy remained in a critical but stable condition. Police believed the cyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Road Policing supervisor Sergeant Kevin Stewart said it was imperative that cycle helmets were worn properly.

"This is a dreadful reminder that safety on our roads is everyone's responsibility."

Police enquiries were ongoing and the Serious Crash Unit had been advised.