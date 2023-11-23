Flaxmere College principal Jim Hay-McKenzie, left, and long-serving staff member Kevin Gill unveiling the mauri or life force stone Te Whatu Tauira. Photo / Warren Buckland

A mauri or life force stone named Te Whatu Tauira - in English “The Gleaming Stone” - was installed last week at Flaxmere College to celebrate the completion of the redevelopment of the new kura.

Gleaming is both a reference to the whiteness of the Ōamaru limestone from the South Island used for the carving, and the gleaming spirit of the college.

Strands woven together are carved into the Te Whatu Tauira stone to symbolise the attainment of knowledge and enlightenment gained in the kura.

Kaumātua Jerry Hapuku blessed the 2.7 tonne stone, which has been placed to the right of the new kura extension.

Kaumātua Jerry Hapuku with long-serving staff member Kevin Gill with the mauri or life force stone named Te Whatu Tauira, at Flaxmere College. Photo / Warren Buckland

Speaking to staff and students at the unveiling, the local historian said, “Whatu are stones set aside for use in the transmission of knowledge.”

Flaxmere College principal James Hay-Mackenzie said, “Whatu Tāuira is an important taonga for our kura that represents the gift of knowledge and our tauira’s unlimited potential for this.”

Mackenzie said the stone is situated at the front of the school for students and staff to greet and feel welcome as they arrive at the school.