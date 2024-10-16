These roads were formerly maintained by the council but the New Zealand Transport Agency had been footing the maintenance bill since the gorge closure.
“We’ve known we have had this replacement road coming and so we haven’t complained,” Collis said.
“We have suffered tyre damage, fuel costs, vehicle maintenance costs, accidents, and we took all of that in our stride because we had a replacement road coming.”
The council would have entered into revocation discussions with NZTA by now to take back maintenance of the detour routes, but an “11th-hour proposal” to toll the replacement highway had halted this, Collis said.
“This is an unacceptable level of safety,” Collis said, noting that many crashes were not reported.
The council said in its submission that it did not consider the replacement highway met NZTA’s criteria for its own Tolling Policy stated in the 2024-27 NLTP Principles and Policies.
“We have also been asked by members of the community to consider a request for a judicial review of this consultation, due to expectations of Section 48 of the Land Transport Management Act 2003 not being met in respect to no regional or community support for the proposal, and a consultation process undertaken without timely sharing of key information including the Tolling Assessment and Assessment Reports.”
- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.