Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today
Updated

Tararua’s 13 per cent rate rise: ‘What you’re talking about is going to take me over the edge’

Leanne Warr
By
5 mins to read
Body of missing student recovered from caves, what’s in store weather-wise after another day of heavy rain and why the government could change the law for the Rugby World Cup in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

It’s the last straw for Patricia Pye.

She says she cannot afford the rate increase proposed by Tararua District Council and has warned that she may not pay it.

“I’m not losing my home,” she

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today