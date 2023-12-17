Let your vet know if you can't make an appointment.

Tararua Veterinary Services wants to remind clients to let them know if they’re not going to be able to turn up for appointments.

Pahīatua clinic manager Jade Sowry says although it isn’t a huge issue, they do keep track of how many no-shows they get and it averages out to about 15 to 20 per month.

“We do have a little sign like doctors do about how many no-shows we’ve had,” she says.

As an example, she says they had some surgery appointments that didn’t turn up and the vets had booked out to do the work.

Jade says the clinic has a a waiting list for routine surgeries and if they’d been told the patient couldn’t make the appointment, they could have fit in someone else.

“It’s not a problem, even on the day, if we get a phone call or a text to say ‘I can’t make my appointment’. Other work can be done.”

The clinic treats between 50 and 80 pets a week, so although the number of no-shows may be only a small percentage of that, it does still have a negative impact on the day.

Sowry said it was about consideration and for the pet owner to put themselves in the shoes of another person waiting to see the vet.

She says the clinic does try to leave spots for same-day urgent work, but patients can also call the clinic if they’re unsure about bringing their pet in as the nurses can triage.

“If people are unsure they can always ring us and chat to a nurse. They’re really competent at being able to triage and what needs to be seen, or what can wait til tomorrow or the next week.”

The lead-up to Christmas can be quite busy for the clinic with owners wanting to get their pets’ vaccinations done before they go away, but Jade says they accommodate as much as they possibly can.

Next year the New Zealand Veterinary Association will be starting a campaign to educate pet owners on emergencies and when to ring.

Tararua Veterinary Services also has other tips for pet owners on its Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/tararuavets



