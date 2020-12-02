Tararua REAP opens Social Services and Support Centre

Mayor Tracey Collis cuts the ribbon to open Tararua REAP's "Bluey."

It was an event delayed but it happened last month, when Tararua REAP opened its Community Services and Support Building, affectionately known as "Bluey" because of its colour, in Gordon St.

It was a multi-purpose get-together of all REAP supporters and personnel which started with past Tararua REAP chairman Stephen Paewai introducing Jaron Vince and Trudie Flynn employment liaison co-ordinators recently appointed to promote people into training and employment in the Tararua.

It was then Stephen Paewai's turn to be centre of attention as new chairman of Tararua REAP. Wendy Lansdown thanked him for being chairman for at least eight busy years, saying, "He has led the board and staff through several changes, supporting staff by dropping into the office and making sure everyone is happy in their work. He has been an active participant in all board training and supported new board members as they have learnt about governance within Tararua REAP."

Stephen stepped down as chairman in June but remains on the board. He was presented with life membership of Tararua REAP and a gift – an engraved all-weather jacket for his other passion of golf.

Then it was the turn to open Bluey.

Wendy said, "The Community Services and Support Building or Bluey is a direct response to meeting the needs of our rural community. Tararua REAP is in a unique position as a central, neutral, not-for-profit organisation that has the ability to be responsive to community need.

"This is a real community initiative, led and managed by Tararua REAP but belonging to and benefiting the whole Tararua community.

"No17 [Bluey] will support the community in three main ways: social service collaboration, social inclusion and service provision.

"Social service collaboration means that Bluey will act as a hub for social services and the community to meet, a one stop place for services to share information and promote their services and to enhance other services' ability to work within the community.

"Social inclusion: This is a place for children, young people and families to come together and be supported by community services and the community. It is a comfortable non-threatening, non-clinical, homely, private neutral space.

"Service provision: Bluey is a space for cultural and artistic courses and experiences, a central hub to help strengthen community partnerships, cohesiveness and integration of service delivery and provision to individuals and families."

Spokespersons from both the Manawatu Cancer Society and Mash Mental Health Trust expressed their excitement at being able to use the building as a central base. Mayor Tracey Collis congratulated Tararua REAP and its staff for their initiative in setting up such an important social hub, just before cutting the ribbon.

The crowd then shared morning tea catered for by the Dannevirke High School Year 10 food technology class.