Tararua man jailed at Dannevirke District Court after stealing $11,000 from his grandmother

A man who defrauded his grandmother of $11,000 was sent to prison when he appeared for sentencing at Dannevirke District Court.

Cole Dylan Flutey faced two charges of using a bank card for pecuniary gain and a charge of burglary. Charges of assault and threatening to kill were withdrawn.

Counsel Nicola Graham said it was clear Flutey's drug addiction was at the root of his offending and through his offending he had lost his partner and children.

"He understands he needs to sort things out."

While Flutey had no ability at this time to pay he did want to repay his grandmother to try and rebuild his relationship with her but other family members didn't want this to happen, Graham told the court.

Judge Jonathan Krebs said Flutey faced sentencing on two fraud charges which related to his grandmother's bank cards and a burglary charge.

"You broke into a property and were caught leaving with a hot water cylinder which was recovered."

Judge Krebs described the burglary as unsophisticated.

"With the fraud you took your grandmother's bank card after you had used it legitimately. This breach of trust left her financially vulnerable.

"According to other family members you have destroyed her. You have left her financially drained and with an overdraft. She has become housebound."

Judge Krebs said his grandmother was admitted to hospital for several weeks then hid away for several more weeks.

"You have completely broken her ability to be independent.

"You say you were disgusted with your behaviour but you couldn't stop."

Judge Krebs said the starting point for sentencing was 18 months in prison on the burglary charge and added six months for the fraud charges.

He then reduced the sentence by eight months for Flutey's guilty pleas and for a letter Flutey wrote to the court and one from an addiction centre.

"I'm impressed by these letters which show you have some insight into your behaviour."

Judge Krebs said there was no prospect of home detention.

"I am going to impose release conditions which you have urged me to do. I note you have already taken steps to undergo drug counselling and treatment."

He made an order for reparation.

He said Flutey had $2639.97 in outstanding fines but had no payment regime in place.

In reply, Flutey told the judge he would pay the fines.

"I just want to get out of prison and get my family back."

Flutey was sentenced to 16 months prison on the burglary charge and 12 months on each of the fraud charges to be served concurrently.