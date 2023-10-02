The new citizens sworn in at the citizenship ceremony. Photo / Leanne Warr

Rengaraj (Raj) Suppiah’s father used to say that “public service is where you feel the most fulfilled”.

And funnily enough, he said, all the jobs he’s had have been in public service.

“It chose me, I guess.”

Suppiah was one of 12 new citizens who could officially call New Zealand their country following a citizenship ceremony held in Dannevirke.

It was 2006 when Suppiah came to New Zealand from Singapore.

One of the things that prompted the move was that he fell in love, but he’d been travelling to New Zealand for several years before deciding to move in with his partner.

He also wanted a change of lifestyle from Singapore.

“It just felt [like] the right place,” he said.

“It’s not just the country, but the people are so warm. I felt at home straight away.”

While the decision to leave Singapore and move to New Zealand wasn’t difficult, the process took a while.

“It took me about three or four years to move partly because I had my mother with me and had to make sure she was all right before I travelled.”

He was also the last of nine siblings and breaking away from family was difficult, but he’d made up his mind.

Suppiah moved to Dannevirke and worked for Audit NZ before joining Tararua District Council.

“Council was my client,” he said.

Then a manager at the council tapped his shoulder and suggested he come and work for the council.

“I thought, why not?”

He’s now been with the council for 13 years.

“I love it. It’s like my extended family.

“They’re amazing. The staff are just fantastic.”

He said he felt accepted straight away and that made a huge difference.

Tararua District Mayor Tracey Collis spoke at the ceremony, acknowledging councillors, and community board members who attended as well as family and guests of those receiving their citizenship.

The ceremony was opened with a special performance by Ngā Pua Tōtara, which was performing for its second time.

Collis told those participating in the ceremony that they would be fulfilling the hopes and dreams they first brought to New Zealand.

“You’ll be more aware of the importance of New Zealand citizenship than many of those born here,” she said.

“In deciding to apply for citizenship you had to weigh up many questioning factors. You have made the decision to further your own interests and that of your family’s welfare. In doing so, you have already demonstrated a commitment to wanting to live in our wonderful country.”

Collis encouraged the new citizens to take an active part in the community “as we will be enriched by your culture in doing so”.

She went on to talk about the district, including a reading of the book: The Legend of Okatia, released in May this year.

“To our new citizens, it is my pleasure to welcome you into our community and I hope you feel at home amongst us.”