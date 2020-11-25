Tararua District Council rethinks priority thoroughfares due to earthquake risk

The western end of Gordon St is one of four streets that could be removed from the Tararua District Council's proposed priority thoroughfares list.

By Sue Emeny

Four Dannevirke streets could be removed from Tararua District Council's proposed priority thoroughfares after public submissions were taken into consideration.

Priority thoroughfares are roads and footpaths where pieces of unreinforced masonry from buildings could fall on pedestrians in an earthquake and where sufficient vehicle or

pedestrian traffic warrants the listing.

Under Government legislation owners of earthquake-prone buildings in these streets would have seven and a half years to carry out the work, at great expense in most cases.

While there were no submissions over prioritising High St, from London St to McPhee St, it was the listing of side streets that raised public concerns.

These streets were Miller St between High St and Denmark St, Barraud St between High St and Denmark St, Ward St between High St and Hall St, Gordon St between Hall and Denmark streets and Allardice St between High St and Denmark St.

At Wednesday's meeting councillors had to decide whether to accept a report from regulatory services manager Craig Lunn that recommended the council proceed with the proposed priority thoroughfares or remove, or extend, them.

Cr Kerry Sutherland said the important point councillors had to consider was the risk to the public.

"My view, firstly, is that Barraud St is a one-way street and has been for some time. There is very little pedestrian traffic so the risk factor is not that high. But if this was listed as a priority thoroughfare it would put pressure on the businesses there."

Sutherland felt Ward St had a fairly low traffic count and that the only building that would be impacted was the Fountain Theatre.

"On the western side of Gordon St the Tararua REAP building has been reinforced and the old courthouse is well set back from the street.

"I personally think those streets should be removed from the list."

Deputy mayor Erana Peeti-Webber suggested that Allardice St should also be removed from the list as there was only one building identified as earthquake-prone.

"The carpark provides a big open area in Allardice St. That's where I'd run if there was an earthquake happening.

"Why can't we be like other towns and just have the main street as a priority thoroughfare."

Cr Shirley Hull said she supported Peeti-Webber and asked if there was a particular reason that Allardice St shouldn't be taken off the list.

Lunn responded that the council had his recommendation and he stood behind it.

"I hope that's enough to answer your question."Cr Sharon Wards said the question that needed to be asked was had the council mitigated the risk to the public in an earthquake.

"Have we assured the public of their safety? We could sit here and slice and dice the list but if we slice too much we might not have achieved what we must achieve."

An earlier motion to remove Barraud, the western side of Gordon St, and Ward St was then amended to include Allardice St.

Peeti-Webber then suggested the amendment should include all of Gordon St, not just the western side, and Miller St.

"I don't see any buildings there that pose a risk."

However, Mayor Tracey Collis said there were no submissions on these areas.

Cr Peter Johns proposed a final amendment that the council proceed with the priority thoroughfares in Woodville, Pahiatua and Eketahuna, but remove parts of the Dannevirke streets of Ward, Barraud Gordon and Allardice.

This was passed by the council with Hull voting against it.

The council will make the final decision to adopt the priority thoroughfares be determined at the council's next meeting on December 9.