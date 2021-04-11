Tararua community groups benefit from board funding

Norsewood Pioneer Museum is one of the recipients of Dannevirke Community Board funding.

Tararua community groups will benefit by more than $10,000 in grants from the Dannevirke Community Board.

A report to Tuesday's meeting of the board said it had received 10 applications to its general assistance grants scheme seeking $25,256.21 in funding.

Tararua District Council democracy services manager Richard Taylor said the board had $14,129.09 at its disposal to last until its next funding allocation in July.

The biggest grant approved was $2500 to the Rua Roa Community Hall Society to replace the hall ceiling. The society had requested funding of $4950.75.

The Norsewood Hovding Community Hall sought funding of $2484 to replace windows and cladding. The board granted $2000.

The Norsewood Pioneer Museum applied for $2000 to line the attic and install a lockable door. The board agreed to give $1200, while the Norsewood Pottery Group needed $1000 for a kiln controller and was granted $500.

The Central and Southern Hawke's Bay Showjumping Group applied for $7200 to cover the hiring of the Dannevirke A&P Showground for showjumping and a show hunter event. It was granted $500.

Tararua Community Youth Services applied for $1373.50 to construct a shade sail and was granted $700.

Tararua REAP also received $700. It had applied for $1396.96 to purchase large-screen television and video conferencing facilities for boardroom-style meetings.

The PWAK Youth Group applied for $1500 to go toward a whānau Easter hui and a snow camp.

Board members were unfamiliar with the group but learned it was an organisation that worked with youth in Pahiatua and Woodville but was becoming more and more involved with Dannevirke youth. It focused on youth development, mentoring and life skills.

Board member Terry Hynes, who is the Tararua Community Youth Services (TCYS) board chairman, said PWAK was a faith-based organisation that TCYS did work with.

"From the information I have there are half a dozen young people from Dannevirke who are regularly involved in the group."

The board agreed to donate $500.

Rangatira Croquet Club applied for $351 to extend its water supply pipeline and was granted the full amount, with board chairman Pat Walshe saying the funding was for materials only and club members were to carry out the work.

A late application for funding came from the Gallery of History for an operational grant of $3000. The board agreed to donate $1500.

Board member Ross Macdonald said it was pleasing to see that in most cases the board was able to grant 50 per cent of the funds applied for.

Taylor said there was no way the board could give the full amounts sought.