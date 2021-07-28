Taradale RSA Concert Party performs in style

Taradale RSA Concert Party is all dressed up with places to go.

The Taradale Concert Party is bringing style and rhythm to the stage for this year's round of concerts.

"Our upcoming show for this year is 'Rhythm and Style'," says concert party secretary Peter Rawstrone.

Peter says members have been rehearsing since Easter.

"It is a fast-moving show with musical brackets and lots of movement."

The concert party was formed 53 years ago and apart from a break last year due to Covid, they have been entertaining every year, fitting in up to 20 performances in various parts of the North Island.

"We're an enthusiastic group of men and women whose aim is to present a high standard of entertainment."

The party has its own stage, lighting equipment, costumes and props. At the venue the stage and setting is put up, the two hour show is performed and all is loaded back on the trailer.

This year each of the main brackets takes on a different theme. The show opens with a rocking around collection of songs starting with 'Rocking Robin', all with a toe tapping rhythm. The next bracket is a country collection with 'Country Road' and other sing-a-long favourites.

"This includes a solo from Keith Gutsell, our very own Johnny Cash-type singer with 'The Ring of Fire'. The two brackets in the second half are 'Moving On' and 'Hit the Beat.' There is a lot of movement, dancing and sparkling costumes, which makes a show appeal to audiences of all ages"

Peter describes the show as 'vaudeville' with a great deal of variety in performance and style that will inspire audiences to sing and clap their hands. In between each bracket of songs there are humorous skits, solo songs and comedy.

"Many of the cast were involved in theatre. Our front ladies Karen Kiriona and Elizabeth Bassett bring vast experience to the concert party and ensure professionalism among the cast and a quality performance.

"Our director Julie Smith has been successful with the many shows and is well known throughout Hawke's Bay for her creative mind and her ability to bring joy and happiness to her audiences."

The Details

What: Taradale RSA Concert Party public show

When: Saturday, September 25, 7.30pm; Sunday 26, 1.30pm and Monday 27, 1.30pm.

Where: Taradale RSA, Gloucester St, Taradale.

Info: Tickets are available at the RSA, $15.