Tangihanga: Stage show by Hastings woman who’s been to more than 1000 funerals opens Dying Matters Week in Hawke’s Bay

Rafaella Melo
By
Reporter·Hawkes Bay Today·
4 mins to read

Kristyl Neho, who grew up attending more than 1500 funerals, will launch the tour of her show Tangihanga in Hastings at the Dying Matters Week. Photos / Charlotte Anderson

How many funerals have you been to? For Hastings woman Kristyl Neho it was 1000 by the time she was 18. Now at 42, it’s over 1500.

While most people would like to avoid funerals, Neho grew up surrounded by them.

Her grandfather was an undertaker, and

