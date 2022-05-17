Sandra Hazlehurst and Craig Riddiford say they are proud of their city and the work they do independently and collaboratively. Photo / NZME

Amid the unveiling of some exciting announcements about events and activities planned for our Hastings city centre this week, along with a decision to make parking free for the month of July, the issue of safety was raised.

It's not new to Hastings, and it's not unique to Hastings – personal safety concerns in public spaces are experienced throughout the country and the world.

Hastings is no different to any other city in New Zealand, in that the issue has been highlighted with emptier streets resulting from Covid-19 lockdowns and ongoing adjustments to the way we work and live - more people working from home, people hesitant to go into public spaces.

Much of this is beyond our control, but what we can control is how we respond to these changes, which have undoubtedly highlighted issues that were already there.

It's been a topic of much discussion between council and the Hastings City Business Association – how do we get more people into town, how do we support downtown businesses to thrive, what can we do to address safety concerns?

The decision to bring in free parking for the month of July was one initiative, requested by the business association and CBD businesses.

It is a step in the right direction to encourage people into Hastings CBD during quieter winter months to shop, dine and experience all the city has on offer.

Hastings City Business Association members are passionate and this was a great example of a collective voice making a positive change for Hastings.

As well as the free parking, council and the Business Association unveiled an exciting set of plans to revitalise the CBD post-Covid.

These include a Matariki Festival, an ice rink in the city centre, an enhanced Blossom Festival that extends the experience beyond the traditional parade, and a digital mapping programme that will really bring the city to life throughout the year.

City safety is always topical as we collectively want people to enjoy Hastings, to support our wide range of businesses, and of course feel safe while they do it.

To address this, the council has already invested in an extensive CCTV camera network (more than 250 camera feeds from 75 locations) - this network has taken several years of investment to get it to where it is and it rivals anything you would find in our country's main metropolitan centres.

Supporting this is our City Assist programme, which has been widely recognised for the positive impact these wonderful ambassadors have on our downtown streets.

The Business Association heard the concerns of its members around safety and supported those being shared with the council.

In response, the council intends to bolster both these initiatives - to increase the presence of City Assist with two more staff, and to add to the CCTV network.

While Covid-19 has been challenging, we are turning a corner, and people are coming back to the office.

We recently wrote to our local city businesses welcoming them back, and council staff have now returned to the buildings.

To focus on safety concerns alone is taking away from the fact that Hastings is a city that's thriving, and if it were truly unsafe this wouldn't be the case.

There has been millions of dollars of investment in our city centre, both from private developers who have confidence in the opportunities, such as the creators of The Tribune, the Quest Hotel developers, the developers of the old Post Office (most recently the Hastings Health Centre), and other companies who are setting up offices and businesses in the area.

And there is the extensive council investment into the Toitoi–Hawke's Bay Arts and Events Centre, the Municipal Building, and all the streetscape upgrades and enhancements making this city a vibrant, attractive place to live and do business.

The next piece of work is encouraging and enabling people to live in the city – more people make for a safer environment. As an example - council is just about to lodge a resource consent seeking to develop 18 residential units and two commercial tenancies within the 206 Queen St building.

We are proud of our city and the work we do independently and collaboratively. We firmly believe Hastings is a city with a positive future that people clearly agree with based on their level of investments.

We are also proud of our retailers and downtown businesses and want to do whatever we can to support them.

There's a palpable energy in Hastings, a buzz that comes from the new ideas, new creativity and new investment that's flowing into the district, and our community is excited about all the positive things that are happening.

• Sandra Hazlehurst is Hastings mayor and Craig Riddiford is Hastings City Business Association chairman