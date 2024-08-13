Neighbours saw “a ball” of flame shooting up from a Napier home during a suspicious fire early Wednesday morning.
Two fire crews attended the “well-involved” fire at a single-story home on Riverbend Rd in Onekawa.
Fire and Emergency NZ communications centre shift manager Carlos Dempsey said everyone was accounted for with no injuries reported and a specialist fire investigator was attending to determine a cause.
Napier senior station officer Bruce Botherway said the fire was being treated as suspicious and police were involved.
Botherway said the fire itself was contained quickly and firefighters were on the scene for about 90 minutes.