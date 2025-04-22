Advertisement
Supporting their families: Young workers gaining jobs in Hastings

Rafaella Melo
By
Reporter·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read

Napier's Dionte Hartley, 22, now works fulltime at Kiwi Crunch, operating the robotics control box.

A new opportunity at a Hastings fruit packhouse has brought stability to Napier’s 22-year-old Dionte Hartley.

He is one of 20 participants in a six-month employment readiness programme designed to support young people aged 18 to 24 into the workforce.

Hartley now works fulltime at Kiwi Crunch, operating the robotics control box that manages the flow of fruit through the sorting system.

“Life has been a lot brighter since I’ve started working five days a week, as I’m now able to support my family without struggle,” he said.

Hartley has been offered fulltime work at Hastings pipfruit grower Kiwi Crunch’s robotics control box since through the Rangatahi Seed programme.
After losing his previous job in January, Hartley applied for multiple positions with no luck.

As reported by Hawke’s Bay Today in February, many young job seekers are finding it difficult to break into the current labour market.

That changed to Hartley when he was referred to the Rangatahi Sustainable Employee/Employer Development programme, funded by the Ministry of Social Development (MSD).

The initiative offers practical and personal support, including help with getting a driver’s licence, mentorship, health and safety certificates, transport to work, and literacy or numeracy training.

For Hartley that support made a difference, and he is now hopeful the experience will lead to a permanent position.

Ross Howard, manager of post-harvest and people at Kiwi Crunch, says participants start as seasonal workers during the peak period.

“It also gives them a track record to move on to other employment with a bit of work history behind that.”

Participants of the Rangatahi Seed programme packing apples and pears at the Kiwi Crunch packhouse in Hastings.
Hartley is one of 1203 people in Hawke’s Bay who moved from main benefits into work in the three months to March 1, aligning with MSD’s goal of supporting job seekers.

Tim Bloor, from Land Based Training in Hawke’s Bay, says the team have many contacts across different industries.

“We work with the youth over the six months to get them into their dream careers,” Bloor says.

The programme is co-funded by the Tertiary Education Commission.

Last year, 14 of the 20 young people involved remained employed six months after the programme ended.

