Summer of art for old CHB shearers' quarters

The gallery features an eclectic selection of work

The Elsthorpe Artisans, based in an old shearer's quarters halfway between Elsthorpe and Kairakau Beach, had a bumper labour weekend as they opened their doors again for the summer season.

The brainchild of Kerry Scheele, Barbara Golden and Nicola Wall, the Elsthorpe Artisans gallery started life as a fun family activity to help keep spirits up during lockdown.

"We decided to give ourselves and my grandchildren a themed art project each week," Kerry says.

From Aboriginal art to decorating pieces of 4 x 2 the families rose to the challenge but when things got back to normal, Kerry says they felt a void.

"Nicola suggested we take it further and open it up to the community," Kerry says, and after much discussion the decision was made to convert the old shearers quarters on the farm at 299 Kairakau Road into a gallery.

After a successful first season, in which 22 local artists exhibited and sold their work, Kerry, Nicola and Barbara decided to expand the gallery by adding another room. They currently have most of last year's exhibitors back, and some new ones as well, displaying for sale an eclectic array of work spanning traditional paintings, sculpture, dried flower arrangements, wool craft, wood turning, gift cards, soaps and many others, to suit all tastes and pockets.

"We don't charge commission to our artists because we feel it important to encourage local artists to participate and to keep the artwork affordable," Kerry says.

Open every Saturday and Sunday from 10am-4pm throughout the summer, the gallery is on a popular route for people heading out to Kairakau Beach or just enjoying a drive in the CHB countryside, and is a great place to pick up an affordable memento or a Christmas pressie or two.