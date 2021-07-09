Stuart Nash: We're not out of the woods but Covid vaccination is on target

Stuart Nash: "New Zealand has secured enough Pfizer doses for our population and our Pacific neighbours in 2021."

Stuart Nash: "New Zealand has secured enough Pfizer doses for our population and our Pacific neighbours in 2021."

When it comes to Covid, we're not out of the woods yet.

The recent outbreaks in Australia that have led to residents of its largest city, Sydney, being placed under a stay at home order, are a timely reminder.

As always, our number one priority is keeping New Zealanders safe.

We've demonstrated this commitment over the past few months, acting quickly to move Wellington to alert level 2 and continuing our Pfizer rollout around the country, with more than 501,000 people now fully vaccinated.

However, we know we need to do all we can to keep the virus at bay.

Different countries make different choices when it comes to vaccine decisions. We have the luxury of being in a position that those other countries do not have, and we want to preserve that position.

We always said this was "the year of the vaccine" and our plan remains the same – offer the vaccine to everyone by the end of the year.

New Zealand has had 150,000 people through its MIQ facilities, the scale of that is mind-boggling and a testament to the many workers who have made that possible. We have carried out 2.3 million Covid tests and we have not had a case in the community for four months, since February.

More than 768,000 people have had at least one dose, and more than 501,000 people have had two and are now fully vaccinated. There have been more than 1.27 million doses administered, we are running slightly ahead of DHB plans at around 108 per cent of target.

We are spending $1.4 billion on the vaccination programme to offer free vaccines to everyone over 16. This is the single biggest health programme ever rolled out in New Zealand history.

We will receive 1 million doses from Pfizer in July. We always planned to ramp up vaccinations during July and will be administering 50,000 doses a day at the peak of the campaign.

We have trained 8000 new vaccinators since the start of the year, we have imported 26 special freezers for vaccine hubs in Auckland and Christchurch at a cost of $5m-plus. They will be able to store 4 million doses at a time.

New Zealand's regulatory authority Medsafe has now granted provisional approval of the Janssen Covid-19 vaccine for individuals 18 years of age and older.

New Zealand secured 2 million doses of the Janssen vaccine through an advance purchase agreement last year. We purchased a portfolio of vaccine options to provide us with flexibility, and the approval of a second Covid-19 vaccine is welcome news.

Medsafe follows a rigorous assessment process informed by the most up to-date medical and scientific data. Approval has been very carefully considered, with safety the key priority.

The medical evidence shows Janssen is a very safe and effective vaccine. It is a great addition to our vaccine options.

The Janssen Covid-19 vaccine has also received emergency or provisional approval in Canada, the US and Australia.

While our plan remains to ramp up the rollout using the Pfizer vaccine from here, having the option of the Janssen vaccine increases our choices and provides us with flexibility if we need it. As a single-dose vaccine, it may be useful in hard-to-reach locations or emergencies, or for those who cannot get the Pfizer vaccine.

New Zealand is already receiving significant deliveries of the Pfizer vaccine and has secured enough doses of it for the population of New Zealand and our Pacific neighbours in 2021.

Provisional approval is the first step in the process. Cabinet will weigh up the options on the best use of the Janssen vaccine following advice from officials. A Cabinet "decision to use" can be expected sometime in August.

Our rollout of the Covid-19 immunisation programme is well under way and we have a plan to offer a Pfizer vaccine to everyone in New Zealand by the end of the year.

It's good to have a range of options to access safe and effective vaccines to meet the need of New Zealanders now and in the future.