Coroner Peter Ryan conducted the inquest into Kolby Heta's death. Photo / NZME

The stresses induced by being restrained triggered a heart arrhythmia that caused a prison inmate's death, a coroner has found.

Kolby Heta, 33, died at Hawke's Bay Regional Prison on March 17, 2017.

Coroner Peter Ryan found in a decision released on Monday, that the cause of Heta's death was "sudden cardiac death in the setting of restraint".

Heta's inquest, conducted in Hastings in January was told that Heta collapsed and died after being handcuffed, hooded and marched for about 30 minutes along prison corridors, resisting strongly all the way.

He was being taken to the prison's at-risk unit after lunging out of his cell to punch a staff member at mealtime.

"I am satisfied from the evidence before me that the fatal cardiac arrhythmia that Mr Heta suffered was triggered by the emotional and physiological stress induced by the control and restraint procedure that he was subjected to," Coroner Ryan said in his decision.

However, he said it was reasonable for prison staff to restrain Heta given the "agitated and assaultive state" that he was in at the time.

