The stolen van where it was found, with the removed engine alongside and doors, bumpers and other parts in a shipping container nearby. Photo / NZ Police

A van stolen from seasonal worker accommodation in Hastings a fortnight ago has been found stripped of its doors and other parts in a chance search by police this week.

But the parts were also found, in a shipping container on the St Georges Rd property police were visiting seeking a wanted man.

Police said they were making inquiries at the address on Tuesday, when the stripped vehicle was seen in an opened shed.

It appeared to be in the process of being stripped, with doors, bumpers and most other removable parts missing, but the engine, also removed, was in the shed beside the vehicle.

While searching the property under the authority of a verbal warrant, a 43-year-old man arrived and told police it was he who had stolen the van, and then revealed the missing parts in the shipping container.

All parts were recovered and along with the van had been returned to the owner.

At the time it was taken, the white 2002 Toyota Hi Ace was being packed before heading out to the orchards.

While the shed appeared set up for the purpose of receiving and dismantling stolen vehicles, police are unable to say whether it was part of a wider enterprise.

Officers suspect plans were for the parts to be sold, but thefts of vehicles for dismantling in Hawke's Bay don't appear to have increased in recent times.

They said stolen vehicles "end up in all different places", some are used by young offenders for joyriding (often in spates of offending), some get sold on with parts taken off and new ones added to change the appearance, and some get stripped right down for sale of parts to wreckers or through online sale sites or social media.

The man apprehended at the property was charged with unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, and will appear in the Hastings District Court on Monday.