Traffic management specialist Ngawaka Heremia is being praised for his quick thinking and focus on safety after extinguishing a trailer fire. Photo / NZTA Waka Kotahi

A normal day manning stop/go traffic management systems escalated quickly for one brave Hawke’s Bay roadworker, who leapt into action when a trailer burst into flames at his post.

Ngawaka Heremia, a ProTraffic site traffic management specialist, is being hailed as a hero for his swift response in extinguishing a fire on State Highway 5 between Napier and Taupō.

Hermia and his team were managing a stop/go temporary traffic area when the incident occurred.

According to the New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi, a car towing a trailer pulled up to the stop, and Heremia could smell burning rubber and brake fluid.

As the trailer wheels burst into flame, Heremia ensured all other traffic was stopped, then jumped into action and grabbed the nearest fire extinguisher.

When the fire was extinguished, he quickly checked on the driver, and they realised the driver had unknowingly travelled for approximately five hours with the trailer’s brakes on.

“Temporary traffic management is about keeping you and roadworkers safe in and around worksites, and it’s fair to say Ngawaka took this concept to another level with his actions,” NZTA Waka Kotahi said.

Heremia’s selfless actions coincide with this year’s Road Safety Week, during which roadworkers nationwide are celebrated for their work.

He said that while most people understand the job his crew needs to do, it’s not completely unusual to encounter driver abuse.

He asks all his crew to respond with kindness because, in his words, you can’t get angry at kindness.

NZTA Waka Kotahi said it was moving towards a new approach that ensures people only see the traffic management necessary for workers to get the job done.

“We’ve heard people want to see fewer cones and signs, and we’re working to make this happen. On the East Coast, Transport Rebuild East Coast (TREC) teams are already using the new approach to better manage travel times across a wide range of worksites.”

The agency thanked Heremia for his “quick actions”, which they said kept others safe from harm.

“When you see road workers out on the road, travel safely through their worksites, follow signage and any instructions you receive, and give them a wave to say thanks for their tremendous work.”