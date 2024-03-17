A car that smashed into a suburban Hastings fence was just one of multiple examples of questionable driving on and around St Patrick’s Day and early Monday in Hawke’s Bay.

Police said a 38-year-old was charged with driving with excess breath alcohol over 400mcgs and careless driving after a car hit a fence at the intersection of Avenue Rd and Tomoana Rd in Hastings at 12.05am on Monday.

The limit for drivers over 20 years old is 250 micrograms.

In Napier, two crashes within three hours of each other occurred on Kennedy Rd on Sunday. A two-vehicle crash was reported about 3.40pm, involving two cars and fleeing occupants.

“The occupants from one vehicle fled the scene. Inquiries are ongoing to locate those involved,” a police spokeswoman said.

A car that hit a fence in Hastings wasn't the only alcohol-related incident in Hawke's Bay on St Patrick's Day. Photo / Warren Buckland

Fence crashes seemed to be a recurring theme, with one vehicle hitting a fence about 5.30pm on Kennedy Rd also.

Police said the person was reported to have a sore wrist, and they were processed for excess breath alcohol.

While not necessarily St Patrick’s Day related, police also said staff were also aware of two other incidents where people were charged with driving with excess breath alcohol over 400mcgs.

Both of these people were stopped about 8am on Sunday morning.

Last year in April, police checkpoints in Hawke’s Bay caught 38 drink-drivers in a single weekend, including one who tested at four times the legal limit.

This weekend saw the first time St Patrick’s Day has fallen on a Sunday since 2019.

Through a Facebook post, Eastern District Police’s “proud Irishman” Inspector Trevor Beggs said lots of people would be heading out on Sunday “having a great craic”. He advised people to “not go too crazy”, look after their mates, and have a plan to get home.

Mitchell Hageman joined Hawke’s Bay Today in January 2023. From his Napier base, he writes regularly on social issues, arts and culture, and the community.