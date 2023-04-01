Hawke's Bay police say that even while they are dealing with cyclone recovery, they will be out in force to deter unsafe driving behaviour. Photo / NZME

Police checkpoints in Hawke’s Bay caught 38 drink-drivers in a single weekend, including one four times the legal limit.

Eastern District Road Policing Manager Inspector Angela Hallett said it was not the results police were expecting.

“We are disappointed at the number of people driving under the influence of alcohol,” she said.

“Unfortunately, there were some drivers who were putting themselves and others at risk.”

Hallett said Hawke’s Bay road policing staff had processed 38 drivers for excess breath alcohol, with one driver returning a reading of 1000 micrograms per litre of breath.

The limit for drivers over 20-years-old is 250 micrograms.

“Hawke’s Bay Police are urging motorists to make a conscious decision to not get behind the wheel after drinking.

“If you are going to be enjoying a few drinks, then make sure you have a plan to get home or a sober driver to assist.”

Hallett said the community could be reassured that even while police were dealing with cyclone recovery, they would be out in force to deter unsafe driving behaviour.

“Drink driving significantly increases the risk of death or injury to drivers, passengers, and everyone else on the road,” she said.

“This is a reminder that we all have a responsibility to ensure we drive safely at all times and do not take any unnecessary risks - getting behind the wheel after drinking is one of those risks not worth taking.

“We are committed to ensuring that every road user arrives alive at their journey’s end and those who put others at risk will be found, prosecuted, and held accountable.

“The most important message police want to convey is really simple: don’t risk your life and that of others by driving while impaired in any way.”