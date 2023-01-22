Havelock North firefighters Richard Taylor and Bruce Maloney taking part in the North Island Waterway Challenge. Photo / Ian Cooper

Firefighters from throughout the North Island went head to head at the Havelock North Village Green last weekend as part of the United Fire Brigades’ Association (UFBA) annual North Island Waterway Challenge.

Since 1885, UFBA’s Waterway Challenge has helped firefighters put their hose-running and pump-operating skills to the test in a fun, safe, and competitive environment.

Havelock North firefighters taking part in the North Island waterway challenge. Photo / Ian Cooper

The track has 19 setups covering rural and urban approaches to firefighting.

Precision, speed and teamwork are tested as teams compete against one another.

These are skills firefighters use every day to protect property and lives.

Hundreds gathered in Havelock North to watch firefighters take part in the North Island Waterway Challenge. Photo / Ian Cooper

Each year 20,000 fires threaten homes, businesses, the environment and lives throughout New Zealand, and this all requires lots of water and trained people to put it where it’s needed. Firefighting relies on timing, technical expertise, and teamwork.

Crowds of locals and visitors came out to watch the firefighters from Thames, Morrinsville, Te Aroha, Wellsford, Tairua, Havelock North, Mayor View, Wainuiomata, Silverdale, and Carterton compete for the top position.

