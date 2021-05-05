SPCA Hastings op shop in 'desperate' need of volunteers

Current volunteers Cathie and Di at the SPCA Hastings op shop which needs double the number of volunteers it currently has. Photo / Warren Buckland

Current volunteers Cathie and Di at the SPCA Hastings op shop which needs double the number of volunteers it currently has. Photo / Warren Buckland

Sometimes SPCA Hastings op shop stops accepting donations for periods of a week or two. Sometimes it shuts for a day just to catch up.

That's the reality for the shop which is in "desperate" need of more volunteers.

The number of volunteers at the op shop has dramatically dropped since Covid-19.

Op shop manager Fiona Hislop says that due to Covid-19 many of the retiree volunteers have gone back into the workforce – largely helping in the struggling fruit picking industry – have relocated, or are taking campervan holidays around the country.

To operate really well they need between 40 and 45 volunteers. They currently have roughly 20.

It has meant that Fiona has had to work at the counter and behind the scenes work has fallen behind.

"The jobs have to be done and what happens is we get behind and everything behind the scenes turns to hell in a hand-basket."

Clothing isn't getting sorted and priced and paperwork is falling behind.

There have been a few times since volunteer numbers fell that they have had to stop accepting clothing donations for a week or two.

And there have been a couple of times where they've had to close for a day to do a big clean up and catch up on work that has fallen behind.

"We don't like to do that because we pride ourselves on being open seven days a week.

"It's a machine and when it works well, it works very well. It's just that we need the volunteers to keep it running."

If they can't get more volunteers, this may have to continue.

They need at least two people working shifts a day, three is ideal and four is even better so there can be a person working out the back, a person sorting clothes, a person on the floor and a person on the counter.

Current volunteers include young people gaining experience, special needs people and retirees.

Many volunteers who have been around the longest are retirees, and there is a woman in her 80s who irons three days a week.

There is work available that can suit everyone from working on the cash register, sorting and pricing clothes, mending, tidying the shop floor, working behind the scenes and cleaning.

"The volunteers that we have here are a laugh a minute, they are an incredibly loyal group of people."

Volunteers at SPCA need to be at least 16 years old and will be provided with training.

There are a variety of shifts available throughout the week.

"If you want to help, no matter what hours or days you want to volunteer, we will fit you in.

"In return we can give you customer service and cash handling experience, a friendly work environment, and the rewarding feeling of knowing you are helping animals in need in the Hastings region," Hislop said.

Those interested can visit www.spca.nz/how-you-can-help, call 06 878 9385, or visit the op shop at 320 Heretaunga St West, Hastings.