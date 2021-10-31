Something for every gardener at Dannevirke's Garden Ramble

A great use of hedge at Ruahine Street.

The weather might have not co-operated early in the morning but it didn't put a dampener on the garden ramble in Dannevirke.

Nine gardens in the town were on show at the weekend and there was something for every gardener at each garden.

Those who wanted advice on what to plant could talk to each host or pick up ideas.

There was also a mix of the quirky and whimsical, and plants went on sale.

Organiser Lynne Mitchell was very pleased with how the weekend event went. She said there were people from Wellington, Pahiatua and Hawke's Bay.

While she wasn't sure how many came through, some gardens reported up to 140 visitors.

Mitchell said it was quieter on Sunday but it meant she had more time to meet visitors.

"I enjoyed having them."

She said the vibes she got from some people on the gardens were good and had a few compliments.

"It was nice to show what we do."

A seahorse sculpture sits among the flowers at Brigadoon in Empire Street.

Flowerpot man guards the garden in Cadman Road.

Overlooking the garden from a seat above at Carlson Street. A great spot at sunset.

A great way to repurpose old gumboots at Glenheath. The farm garden is a mix of sculptures and flowers.

It almost looks like the Mad Hatter's tea party at Illsvilla.

A nice line up of colour at Te Kiteroa gardens.

Different levels make a nice border at Kohatu Country Garden.