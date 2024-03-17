Melbourne Storm's Xavier Coates steals the win from the Warriors with his remarkable try in the final seconds of last night's match. Video / Sky Sport

A cracking start in the Hawke’s Bay men’s softball championship final paved the way for a 4-2 win to Saints over more-favoured rival Mets at Akina Park, Hastings, on Saturday.

While Mets’ Josh Gettings crossed base in the first innings of the game for his unbeaten side to hit an early lead, Saints replied with three runs in the bottom of the first (to Te Rangi Chadwick, Luke Woon, and Jacob Zercher) and another to Ben Foxall to be in front 4-1 at the bottom of the second.

Saints catcher Sam Coldicutt has the ball in hand but it wasn’t an out, although Saints went on to win the Hawke’s Bay softball championship final with a 4-2 win over Mets in Hastings on Saturday. Photo / Paul Taylor

It was not an insurmountable hurdle for Mets, who had beaten Saints in two previous meetings, but the only reply was a hit over the fence and a home run to Jovan Hanley at the top of the fourth.

Mets pitcher Jordan Waterhouse lets another one fly during the Hawke’s Bay softball championship final in which his side was beaten 4-2 by Saints. Photo / Paul Taylor

It was part of finals day for Softball Hawke’s Bay, with Saints also winning the B grade, Flaxmere the social grade, Maraenui Pumas the under 17 champions, Napier Boys’ High School on top in the under 15 grade and Fastpitch claiming under 13 honours.