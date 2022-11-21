Hawke's Bay Mets pitcher Jordan Waterhouse at the ISA Hawke's Bay Classic men's softball tournament on Saturday.

Countbacks were going in all directions to cover all bases at Hawke’s Bay’s 25th ISA Classic Men’s Softball Tournament on the weekend at Akina Park, Hastings.

With three teams having been tied in one section after play on Saturday and Sunday, there was another three-way tie in playoffs to decide the trophy finalists in the eight-team tournament, first held as the Lion Red North Island Classic in 1996.

Ultimately it was won for a third year in a row by top Wellington side Porirua, who beat Hawke’s Bay side Saints 7-2 in the final.

The result was payback for what tournament organiser Craig Waterhouse rated a “massive upset” 7-3 win to Saints when the two finalists met earlier in the tournament.

The off-field dramas started when Saints, Hutt City United and Napier side Maraenui Pumas were tied on points in their pool, needing some rulebook decision to decide which two would progress to the Trophy section.

The Pumas’ 3-0 loss to Saints despite out-hitting the winners 7-4 proved to be one decider in pool play, along with the Napier side not getting enough runs batting against former Pumas and New Zealand Black Sox pitcher Regan Manly in a 2-1 win over HCU.

But there was more to come in the playoffs, with Saints, HCU and Porirua all tied, the rulebook again being produced to decide the finalists.

The playoffs tie was broken by tracking back to teams’ results against Hawke’s Bay side Mets.

Porirua dominated the final, although missing Black Sox pitcher Josh Pettett and catcher Bo Bishop, as the New Zealand team prepares for the World Series starting in Auckland on Saturday.

But they still had three former Black Sox players in Wayne Lau Lau, Aaron Neemia and Corey Timu, proving too strong in the end.

Falling just a run short of making the cut, Maraenui did get some compensation by winning the Plate with a 7-2 win over fellow Hawke’s Bay side Fastpitch in the final.

The fine weather for the tournament was a blessing all-round, Waterhouse reckoned. The Hawke’s Bay teams played more games than they had played so far in the local competition, and Wellington teams would have been out of luck had they stayed home, where all softball for the weekend was cancelled.