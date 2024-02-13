Small household item almost sparks disaster at Dannevirke Transfer Station

Auckland Transport comes under fire over train cancellations, the fourth option that could be added to 111 calls and rodent issues continue to plague Woolworths supermarkets in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

A lithium battery found in TV remotes, children’s toys, rechargeable tools and even electric toothbrushes is once again in the spotlight.

The common household item almost spelled disaster for the Dannevirke Transfer Station on February 9 after it was deposited incorrectly.

The battery was quickly detected by staff and put out.

Since April 2023 batteries had to be handed in at the depot’s kiosk, where the operator conducts health and safety processes that include taping over the terminals to prevent possible fires.

This battery instead found itself in the pit area rather than handed in at the kiosk which then sparked and ignited when the rubbish was being loaded on to the transporter at about 2.30pm.

Solid waste manager at the Tararua District Council, Jo Neilson, said it was lucky the battery was noticed by the transfer station staff and quickly put out before it caused any damage.

She said when the battery was picked up, it smelt and felt like it had been burning, but was unable to confirm if it had been burning before the impact.

“If it was undetected, it could have sent the rubbish in the pit into a full-fledged fire, or possibly in the transporter on its way to landfill - either way, it could have been detrimental to the public.”

The fire brigade was not called to the incident, and Tararua District Council wanted to use the incident as an example of why people need to take their rubbish disposal more seriously.

“It was just a little battery in a little town, that we intercepted.”

The Dannevirke Transfer Station kiosk now displays the incident as a warning.

Neilson said items with batteries that needed to be disposed of were not always obvious and could potentially be hidden.

“Vapes are turning up everywhere, and the disposal ones are actually concealed inside the vape, so you can’t just take the battery.”

She said staff at the transfer station now prompt the public as they enter the transfer station, along with signs that outline the appropriate disposal.

Her message to people at home: “Please put the batteries aside and bring them in.

“They are not recyclable in the wheelie bins and the trucks have on board compaction equipment and that can spark it.”

Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings newsroom. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and has a love for sharing stories about farming and rural communities.