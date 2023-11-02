Vapes are one of the many items that contain lithium-ion batteries, which pose a fire risk.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand says more people need to be aware of the potential dangers of lithium-ion batteries.

Lithium-ion (Li-on) batteries are light, compact, and long-lasting. But they can be a fire hazard if they are damaged, mishandled or improperly disposed of.

Common products that contain lithium-ion batteries are vapes, e-scooters and e-bikes, small portable electronics like smartphones, laptops, and digital cameras, larger devices like electric vehicles, power tools, and some home energy storage systems.

They are also commonly used in medical devices, such as pacemakers and hearing aids.

Fire and Emergency said fortunately New Zealand had not had any fatalities as a result of lithium-ion batteries, but it was aware of what was occurring globally with fires of this nature and the deaths occurring.

“We are not immune here in Aotearoa because these days, they are everywhere.”

Kevin Holmes, senior adviser of community readiness and recovery within the Waikato fire district, said “we are starting to see fires happening around the country ... we have had fires caused by products containing the batteries”.

There have been fires caused by lithium-ion batteries in the Waikato including rubbish and recycling trucks catching fire from vapes.

The Hamilton Fire Station on Angelsea St knows first-hand the dangers associated with the devices. In 2019, a fire began in a fire truck stored in the station.

It started in a positive-pressure ventilation fan used to clear a building of smoke. This was being used that day at a fire and the fan got wet.

“After the emergency, the fan went back into the truck and at half past two in the morning it started a fire which caused significant damage,” Holmes said.

Since the campaign to raise awareness had begun, Holmes found that some people in the community did not realise the danger.

He said fires caused by the batteries were “a lot more violent and begin in a matter of seconds”.

“The smoke from these fires is toxic.

“When the batteries get wet or damaged that is when they become an issue. Also if they are overcharged or use the wrong charging devices.

“It is also important they are not left unattended.”

Holmes said people should get their charging devices from reputable sellers and ensure they had the correct charging device for their model.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand's campaign poster about e-scooters.





If a device or battery starts to smoke or emit flames:

Evacuate immediately and close doors (if safe) to slow the spread of fire.

Once in a safe location, call 111 and wait for firefighters to arrive.

Ensure no one goes back inside the building for any reason. Battery gases, vapour and smoke are highly toxic and flammable and must not be inhaled.

If anyone has been exposed to battery fluids, debris, smoke, vapours, or flames, seek urgent medical assistance.

Lithium-ion battery disposal:

Do not put lithium-ion batteries in the rubbish.

Recycling is always the best option – contact your local council for a recycling location.

Do not leave discarded batteries in piles.

