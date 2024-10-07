Kiwi folk songstress Mel Parsons will perform in a selection of small Hawke's Bay halls this month. Photo / Sabin Holloway

Kiwi folk favourite Mel Parsons is making time in her busy touring schedule for regional Hawke’s Bay, bringing her “ethereal and hypnotic” soundscapes to four rural halls for the latest Small Hall Sessions.

The Westport-born songstress recently embarked on a sold-out tour of Aotearoa’s main centres to mark the release of her latest album, Sabotage, and has chosen Hawke’s Bay’s small halls as part of her 20-show regional run.

Parsons will perform at the Ōtāne Hall on Wednesday October 9, followed by Sherenden on October 10, Ashley Clinton on October 11 and Maraekakaho on October 12.

Small Hall Sessions organiser Jamie Macphail said Parsons was very familiar with the back roads and rural regions of New Zealand, having over several years arranged tours presenting her own music combined with comedy shows in woolsheds the length and breadth of the country.

“Mel has an incredibly relaxed and warm stage presence and her unpretentious manner, combined with her incredible skill as a songwriter, guitarist and singer, really endears her to audiences,” Macphail said.