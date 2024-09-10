Small Hall Sessions - Dave Khan. Photo / Supplied

The Small Hall Sessions are returning after a winter hiatus with two very special intimate performances by Dave Khan, a man more often seen in a supporting role than in the limelight himself.

Khan is a multi-instrumentalist who has played with some of the biggest names in NZ music, from Sir Dave Dobbyn and Neil Finn to being a regular band member for Tami Neilson, Marlon Williams, Finn Andrews and The Veils and Reb Fountain.

Khan’s primary instruments are the guitar and fiddle, but he is just as comfortable on any stringed instrument, including the piano. With a wide vocal range he is also a highly sought-after backing vocalist.

In recent years Dave has also become a highly regarded record producer working with Reb Fountain, Jazmine Mary and local rising star, Arahi.



