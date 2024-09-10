Advertisement
Small Hall Sessions: Dave Khan to perform intimate shows at historic halls in Hawke’s Bay

Hawkes Bay Today
2 mins to read
Small Hall Sessions - Dave Khan. Photo / Supplied

The Small Hall Sessions are returning after a winter hiatus with two very special intimate performances by Dave Khan, a man more often seen in a supporting role than in the limelight himself.

Khan is a multi-instrumentalist who has played with some of the biggest names in NZ music, from Sir Dave Dobbyn and Neil Finn to being a regular band member for Tami Neilson, Marlon Williams, Finn Andrews and The Veils and Reb Fountain.

Khan’s primary instruments are the guitar and fiddle, but he is just as comfortable on any stringed instrument, including the piano. With a wide vocal range he is also a highly sought-after backing vocalist.

In recent years Dave has also become a highly regarded record producer working with Reb Fountain, Jazmine Mary and local rising star, Arahi.


The first of these two sessions, on Friday will be in the tiny historic Poukawa Hall, just 15 minutes south of Hastings. The hall was originally built as a chapel on a local station before being moved to become a railway station early in the 20th century.

Once the trains no longer stopped at Poukawa a group of locals arranged for it to be moved to its present site to be used as a community hall. The capacity of the hall is only 50 people, and it is cherished for its history and its idyllic rural location.

The second session, on Saturday will be held upstairs in the Haumoana Pavilion set in the Memorial Park. This is another significant building, having been designed by the notable architect John Scott, a Haumoana local. Scott’s design for the pavilion was a gift to his local community and was one of his very first building designs.

Poukawa Hall is the venue for a performance by Dave Khan. Photo / Warren Buckland
A range of local wines, beers and ciders will be available at each session, along with wholesome, inexpensive meals.

More information and tickets are available through www.smallhallsessions.co.nz


