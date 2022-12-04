State Highway 2 reopens between Napier and Wairoa after slip

The slip closed State Highway 2 Putorino to Raupunga, between the intersections of Matahorua Road and Putere Road for nearly 12 hours. Photo / Waka Kotahi

The slip closed State Highway 2 Putorino to Raupunga, between the intersections of Matahorua Road and Putere Road for nearly 12 hours. Photo / Waka Kotahi

State Highway 2 has reopened between Napier and Wairoa after a slip late on Sunday night closed the road for nearly 12 hours.

Waka Kotahi notified that SH2 Putorino to Raupunga, between the intersections of Matahorua Road and Putere Road, had closed about 11.10pm due to a slip.

An update from Waka Kotahi at 10:50AM on Monday morning said the road was now open following the slip.

“Thank you for your ongoing patience,” the Waka Kotahi update said.

A caution remains in place for the section of road and Waka Kotahi has advised motorists to take extra care when travelling through the area.