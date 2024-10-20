Black Barn will host the new festival Slackbarn this January. Photo / Paul Taylor

A new music festival is set to rock Havelock North’s Black Barn this summer, bringing a huge range of international and local acts to the region.

Slackbarn, the brainchild of promoters Ben Morgan and Dylan Clark, is described as an accessible and affordable music festival created to fill in the void left behind by music festivals no longer taking place that catered to a niche audience, such as Nest Fest.

“I’ve been swinging through Hawke’s Bay for summer weddings, music events, and staying with mates who grew up there for years now, and ever since going to my first gig at Black Barn, I’ve wanted to throw an event there,” Morgan said.

“I’ve even got half-baked plans from 2020 sitting on my computer; it’s been on my mind for almost five years.”

Morgan believes the price point of the festival and pay later options will give more music fans access.