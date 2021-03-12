Skid pad campaign hits the road in Hawke's Bay

A skid-pad opened at the Meeanee speedway more than five years ago but has gone mainly unused for the purpose because of noise and smoke pollution issues. Photo / File

An organiser of a campaign to get a skid-pad up and running for high-revving car owners promises there won't be any burnouts when the campaign takes to the road in Napier on Saturday.

Bradley Graham says an attempt to get a purpose-built skid-pad at the Meeanee speedway operating again was "going nowhere," so it's been decided to meet and "cruise" to draw attention to the call.

Judging by interest on a Facebook page this week, more than 60 cars are expected to gather near the National Aquarium on Napier's Marine Parade, from 1pm on Saturday.

The cars are expected to "cruise soon afterwards through Clive and Fernhill, but Graham says it's a simple "friendly protest", without the wheel-spinning and smoke usually associated with the vehicles.

"There won't be any burnouts," said Graham, a "wheeler and dealer" in cars since he got his licence.

He says the current pride and joy, a Ford Falcon XR6 Turbo, has been around longer than any of his others, but with the obligations of home ownership he can't afford to go to the nearest operating skid-pads in Taupo and Masterton.

Police community partnerships manager Dean Clifford said many staff are familiar with the car buffs and will be keeping an eye on the cruise to ensure the safety of the community.

But he said if the campaign is successful it will take at least some of the issues off the road, and have less impact for a community worried about both the safety and damage caused to roads.

"A kin pad might fix the problem," he said. "If it's an alternative to them doing illegal manoeuvres on the road then that's great."