Up close (at a safe social distance) and personal with Dr Ashley Bloomfield in Hawke's Bay

Dr Ashley Bloomfield will take to the stage at a Hawke's Bay school to discuss life as director general of health during a global pandemic.

Bloomfield is due to attend a Hawke's Bay Hospital Chaplaincy fundraising event at Lindisfarne College on March 19.

The event will aim to provide students and attendees with information on the effects of the pandemic in New Zealand and overseas.

Bloomfield is also due to discuss the anatomy of a pandemic, his role throughout Covid-19 and the toll it has taken on him and his family.

The event organisers, the Hawke's Bay Hospital Chaplaincy team, offer pastoral, spiritual and religious care to people within the hospital setting regardless of faith orientation or belief system.

Reverend Jill McDonald, of St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, the chair of the local chaplaincy support committee, said the chaplaincy team is in place for patients and families at times when they're feeling especially vulnerable and to help people on their healing journey.

"We have all seen Ashley at the daily debriefings and the way he has conveyed a non-anxious presence in times of great stress for our nation," she said.

"Here is a chance to hear more about the man and what makes him who he is."

Dr Ashley Bloomfield will attend a Hawke's Bay Hospital Chaplaincy fundraising event at Lindisfarne College. Photo / File

McDonald said a guest speaker of this stature would be great for those in attendance.

"Ashley has clearly been very busy and we are delighted that he is coming to Hawke's Bay," she said. "We asked him because he has such a key role in our nation."

"I'm pretty sure he has family links with Hawke's Bay too."

"It is great that he is going to be speaking at Lindisfarne – a Presbyterian School, as Ashley was also educated at a Presbyterian School – Scots College in Wellington," she added.

Ashley Bloomfield's wife Libby will also speak about her experiences.

McDonald said Libby would discuss her role as a chaplain, mother and wife, as well as the daily pressures she and her family have faced.

"We thought it would be great to hear from the woman who stands alongside Ashley in life," she said.

The event was due to be held in September 2020, but was postponed after a move to alert level 2.

The money raised from the event will go to support the continual employment of chaplains.

• Tickets to the event cost $60 and can be purchased by emailing chaplainsec@xtra.co.nz or phoning 8788109 ext 2611. The event starts at 4pm on March 19.