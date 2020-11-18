Six60 back in Hawke's Bay for documentary premiere

Six60 members Eli Paewai and Marlon Gerbes with the Magpies ahead of their documentary premiere. Photo / Paul Taylor

Six60 chose to rise up and remember their roots by returning to Hawke's Bay for the premiere of their new documentary.

The two members of the five-piece visited their old haunt, Napier Boys' High School, and hung out with the Ranfurly Shield-holding Hawke's Bay Magpies before the launch of 'Till the Lights Go Out'.

Drummer Eli Paewai and Marlon Gerbes (synths and samples) spent the afternoon at their old school with music students before being presented with Magpies jerseys by lock Elijah Martin.

Paewai said he wished he had more time at the school to help the students, but plans to return when time allows.

Gerbes said he was glad to be back in his home town and has spent several days visiting the area, including heading out to Waimarama Marae.

"My dad lives here - he's in the movie and he's excited to see himself on the big screen. But it's always good to be back," he said.

The red carpet will be rolled out for Paewai and Gerbes at Napier's Reading Cinema for the first showing of the documentary.

Gerbes, who was brought up in Maraenui, said it made sense to have one of the first showings in Hawke's Bay.

"Just as an idea, we thought it would be a good way to promote the movie, everyone going back to their home towns," he said.

From a Dunedin student flat on Castle St to sell-out stadium tours, the documentary follows the pop-rock band from their early days to their record-breaking Western Springs performance.

"The story is really about a bunch of ordinary kids from ordinary backgrounds doing something extraordinary," Gerbes said.

Paewai, who was raised in Dannevirke, said he wants the movie to help motivate their followers.

"Hopefully it inspires our fans to go and chase their dreams - that's what we did," he said.

The band flew from Auckland to Dunedin on an Air New Zealand flight premiering the film last Saturday and said it was an emotional experience.

Hawke's Bay is the only region in New Zealand that will host both the film premiere and a concert.

The entire band will return to Hawke's Bay for a concert at the Tomoana Showgrounds in Hastings on January 23.

Gerbes said they are hoping the tour dates will go ahead as scheduled.

"It'll be an amazing vibe if we do go ahead with these shows in January. Everyone knows how special it is in Aotearoa – we'll be grateful for every show we get done."

The concert, which forms part of Six60's six weekend tour across Aotearoa in January and February, 2021, will also include performances from Shapeshifter, Kings, Maimoa and Nouri.

Gerbes said they've been trying to book a gig in the Bay for some time and are looking forward to performing with the other acts.

"We've got Shapeshifter, who I think are local favourites here, growing up in a big drum and bass town," he added.

Six60 also recently took home New Zealand's highest selling artist award at the Aotearoa Music Awards for the third year running.

The band released their new song 'Fade Away' last week and Paewai said fans can look forward to some more new content.

"Our plan is to release another three or four, maybe even five songs," he said.

The documentary 'Till the Lights Go Out' will be released in theatres on November 26.