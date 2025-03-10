While MacLeod is no stranger to Māori-language projects, this marks his first time voicing a character. He previously worked on the translation for Moana 2, and The Lion King, both Disney projects.

The Te reo Māori adaptation of Shrek is a collaboration between Māoriland Productions and the American studio DreamWorks.

MacLeod said stepping into the recording booth and bringing Lord Farquaad’s personality to life was a different experience.

“He’s very pompous, arrogant, but there’s also a little bit of insecurity there, and a bit of a villain character behind it all.

“It was about understanding Lord Farquaad’s character, how he speaks.

“Listening to John Lithgow and how he did it in the original English version … then, doing it through Māori words, Māori flow and Māori language, [it] is a totally different story.”

He told HBT the challenge was balancing the villainous tone with humour while ensuring the dialogue flowed naturally in te reo Māori.

The recording process took place over two sessions. In the first, he completed all his lines in a day and a half, returning later for a few touchups within an hour session.

“It’s just me in the studio watching the movie. They play the line in English, so I can hear it, and then I see the Māori version. Then I record maybe three to four takes, and they would select the best one,” he said.

"It’s another vehicle to revitalise the Maori language," Jeremy MacLeod says of the upcoming te reo Māori version of Shrek. Photo / Rafaella Melo

For MacLeod, the te reo Māori adaptation of Shrek is about more than just entertainment.

“It’s a sense of accomplishment because when you sit in the cinemas and you see... people watching it and enjoying it, it’s another vehicle to revitalise the Māori language. It’s heartwarming.”

He hopes the success of projects like this will encourage more major film translations.

“It’s a great way to promote the language and to connect with our kids, but also with any supporters of the language.

“I think people will enjoy how we’ve infused the Māori humour ... and how we’ve been able to fuse the two versions, while retaining a Māori essence of the language.”

The film will premiere at the Māoriland Film Festival (MFF) in Ōtaki from March 26 to 30.

The MFF is the world’s largest celebration of Indigenous storytelling with five days of screenings, interactive installations, and art exhibitions.

Iconic Dreamworks film Shrek premieres in te reo Māori at the upcoming Māoriland Film Festival in Ōtaki. Photo / Māoriland Film Festival

MacLeod, who was born and raised in Brisbane and spoke barely a word of te reo until his late teens, moved to Hastings in 2004 to immerse himself in Māori culture.

After serving as the Māori language strategy director at Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated for 13 years, he now runs Kauwaka, a consultancy offering translation services, workshops, and cultural advisory programmes.