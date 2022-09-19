Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Shires family legacy of caring for the Tararua community

Hawkes Bay Today
3 mins to read
Nayna, Suresh and Peter with the award for Wellbeing - Excellence in Business at the shop which marks 100 years in Dannevirke this year. Photo / Leanne Warr

Nayna, Suresh and Peter with the award for Wellbeing - Excellence in Business at the shop which marks 100 years in Dannevirke this year. Photo / Leanne Warr

Suresh Patel is keeping his grandfather's legacy alive by following the same philosophies that made his ancestor so well-remembered in Dannevirke.

Chhiba Patel (known then as Bill Shire) started Shires Fruit and Vegetable shop in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.