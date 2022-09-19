Nayna, Suresh and Peter with the award for Wellbeing - Excellence in Business at the shop which marks 100 years in Dannevirke this year. Photo / Leanne Warr

Suresh Patel is keeping his grandfather's legacy alive by following the same philosophies that made his ancestor so well-remembered in Dannevirke.

Chhiba Patel (known then as Bill Shire) started Shires Fruit and Vegetable shop in Dannevirke in 1922.

He was known for his generosity, helping struggling families during the Depression.

"We've had several people over the years saying how they can recall Bill Shire and his generosity," Suresh said.

And the philosophy of helping the community is something that Suresh and his family continue to this day.

"Our philosophy [is that] we like for people to be able to enjoy the produce without it being too expensive.

"It's nice that you can still sell it at a price that is still affordable to the average person."

That could mean not having a huge mark-up or just covering costs so they could keep the supply going.

"I think [my grandfather] would be so appreciative that we have kept his legacy going: to try and do the best we can for those people that he did for in his time."

Peter, Nayna and Suresh Patel at the New Zealand Indian Central Association gala night. Photo / Supplied

The family's lasting legacy was evident in a gala awards night held by the New Zealand Indian Central Association at the weekend.

Suresh said it was amazing how many people he had talked to during the evening that lived in Auckland or Wellington who had connections with his family in Dannevirke from the early years.

"I probably came across five or six families that told me similar stories."

Shires was nominated by the Central Districts Indian Association for the award for Wellbeing – Excellence in Business.

Peter, Suresh and Nayna, with Suresh and Nayna's daughter Monika and Peter's son Melesh. Photo / Supplied

But what made it even more special for Suresh and his family was that most of his brothers and sisters were there to share in the celebration, as well as the fact the award was held on September 17, 104 years to the day that his grandfather arrived in New Zealand.

"It was a special date for us as well."

Suresh wasn't expecting to receive the shop to receive the award.

"It's something that we'll treasure."

The family were thrilled by the recognition, especially as it was in the year the shop was celebrating 100 years in business, but it was not all about cups and trophies, Suresh said.

"It's carrying on the good work that you've done over the years. Keeping the Shires name and legacy going as well."

Shires is planning a celebration next month for its centenary and is also sponsoring the Christmas parade, planned for December 3.